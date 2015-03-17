Learn more
Microsoft HoloLens By Example Paperback – 31 Aug 2017
|
Amazon Price
|New from
|Used from
|
Kindle Edition
"Please retry"
|—
|—
|
Paperback
"Please retry"
|
£35.89
|£35.89
|—
- Choose from over 13,000 locations across the UK
- Prime members get unlimited deliveries at no additional cost
- Find your preferred location and add it to your address book
- Dispatch to this address when you check out
Customers who viewed this item also viewed
Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.
To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.
Don't have a Kindle? Get your Kindle here, or download a FREE Kindle Reading App.
|
Product details
Would you like to tell us about a lower price?
If you are a seller for this product, would you like to suggest updates through seller support?
Product description
About the Author
Joshua Newnham
Joshua Newnham is a lead design technologist at Method, an experience design studio, with a focus on the intersection of design and artificial intelligence, working on a variety of projects ranging from wearables to assist medical staff during a surgery to a health assistant chatbot. Prior to this, Joshua was a technical director at Masters of Pie, a digital production studio focused on designing and developing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, and premonitory developing tools for engineers and creatives. Other roles before this included head of mobile for the digital agency--Razorfish--and cofounder of one of London's first mobile production studios--ubinow--acquired by Havas Workclub, where he lead many projects for major global brands such as Universal Pictures, Diageo, and adidas. Joshua's interest lies in designing and building digital solutions that make our lives a little easier and more enjoyable, exploring new ways in which we can interact with computers, and designing and developing systems that are more intuitive, intelligent and social, and thus better integrated into our daily lives.
Customer reviews
|5 star
|0
|4 star
|0
|3 star
|0
|2 star
|0
|1 star
|0