Microsoft HoloLens By Example Paperback – 31 Aug 2017

by Joshua Newnham (Author)
Product details

  • Paperback: 406 pages
  • Publisher: Packt Publishing (31 Aug. 2017)
  • Language: English
  • ISBN-10: 1787126269
  • ISBN-13: 978-1787126268
  • Product Dimensions: 19 x 2.3 x 23.5 cm
Product description

About the Author

Joshua Newnham

Joshua Newnham is a lead design technologist at Method, an experience design studio, with a focus on the intersection of design and artificial intelligence, working on a variety of projects ranging from wearables to assist medical staff during a surgery to a health assistant chatbot. Prior to this, Joshua was a technical director at Masters of Pie, a digital production studio focused on designing and developing virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) experiences, and premonitory developing tools for engineers and creatives. Other roles before this included head of mobile for the digital agency--Razorfish--and cofounder of one of London's first mobile production studios--ubinow--acquired by Havas Workclub, where he lead many projects for major global brands such as Universal Pictures, Diageo, and adidas. Joshua's interest lies in designing and building digital solutions that make our lives a little easier and more enjoyable, exploring new ways in which we can interact with computers, and designing and developing systems that are more intuitive, intelligent and social, and thus better integrated into our daily lives.

