Firstly when I ordered this product for £27 I thought there was a fair chance I was throwing my money away, but that is far from the case.

Arriving in good time I took it out the box to see what was a relatively small single zip bag which just made me concerned as what can they fit in this little bag?

Firstly I was surprised by the S mount which seems to be a good grade plastic and really robust. Then I took the folded soft box out of the approx 10” dia bag. The first stage unfurling of the soft box took me by complete surprise with the real force in opened with. Hold away from face while doing that. Attaching the diffusers: The inner one is quite fiddly trying to get the small wire clips to attach to the elasticated loops. I might do a diy hack with those clips just to make it easier, but they certainly do works as they are, they’re just a little fiddly for fat fingers. The outer is attached by Velcro which it is a very a coarse and substantial Velcro that really grips well and should last.

The instructions don’t really show how to attach the soft box and I assumed part of the mount would be inside so it clamped, but it turned out that the mount just sits behind the hole and is held in place by the four rearmost projections of the soft box. That is no bad thing as it holds really snuggly but does allow you to rotate the soft box if you want to.

Ive used this just to test it together with a new to me remote trigger and it seems great, with reasonable softness. The vice to mount the flash is heavy duty and the adjuster to tilt the soft box was step clicked which I felt was a nice touch.

Well I’ve just folded the soft box up and I struggled; there aren’t any instruction showing you how to do this. So I looked at You Tube where I found different methods with some saying you’ll ruin it if you twist the open corner and others showing people doing that and being fine with it so I’m confused, anyways I collapsed it down held both corners either end of the ‘hinge’ side and twisted and it’s now back in the bag. Ive no idea if that’s the right way but he ho life’s too short.

Ive also now seen a suggestion to leave the diffusers attached when putting it away. Wish I’d thought of that because of those fiddly clips for the inner diffuser, but next time I use it I’ll probably leave them attached and so not bother upgrading the inner diffusers clips. Anyway am I a happy customer? You bet I am and I will at some point add a second to my kit, but the work I currently want to concentrate only needs the one. Recommended.