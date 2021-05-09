- Amazon Business : For business-exclusive pricing, quantity discounts and downloadable VAT invoices. Create a free account
Disney's British Gentleman: The Life and Career of David Tomlinson Hardcover – 30 April 2021
Product details
- Publisher : The History Press (30 April 2021)
- Language : English
- Hardcover : 256 pages
- ISBN-10 : 0750993308
- ISBN-13 : 978-0750993302
- Dimensions : 15.88 x 23.5 cm
Best Sellers Rank:
31,337 in Books (See Top 100 in Books)
- 1 in National Cinema
- 1 in European Cinema
- 161 in Individual Directors
- Customer reviews:
Product description
Review
A wonderful account of a life filled with far more ups and downs than its subject’s languid demeanour ever suggested. --Miles Jupp
About the Author
Nathan Morley is a journalist and author based in Nicosia, Cyprus. He is passionate about twentieth-century European history and has written for a variety of broadcasters and publications, including The Voice of America, Deutsche Welle and Vatican Radio, as well as writing the book Radio Hitler: Nazi Airwaves during the Second World War. He was the recipient of a New York Festivals Radio Award for a series of radio interviews with entertainers including Sir Norman Wisdom, Dame Vera Lynn and Eartha Kitt.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 9 May 2021
Verified Purchase
Very very few knew of David Tomlinson's turbulent life. Written as fiction you would have to say it could not be true. Many people today remember DT only for the role, George Banks in Mary Poppins, but the bulk of his career was pre Mary Poppins. DT was a British Film and Stage star of the 1940's and 1950's. By the time the actor went to Hollywood for the first time in 1963 to make Mary Poppins he had made 35 films and appeared countless times on the London stage. This painstaking and carefully researched biography by Nathan Morley fills in the gaps and tells a hitherto untold story of a life and career and those it touched. It is also important historically for the time David Tomlinson was alive. All but 16 years of the 20th Century. It follows the recent one man show about David Tomlinson written by James Kettle with David Tomlinson played by the masterly Miles Jupp. David Tomlinson's star still shines twenty years after his death and forty years after he retired.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 14 May 2021
Verified Purchase
A fairly pedestrian biography