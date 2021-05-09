Very very few knew of David Tomlinson's turbulent life. Written as fiction you would have to say it could not be true. Many people today remember DT only for the role, George Banks in Mary Poppins, but the bulk of his career was pre Mary Poppins. DT was a British Film and Stage star of the 1940's and 1950's. By the time the actor went to Hollywood for the first time in 1963 to make Mary Poppins he had made 35 films and appeared countless times on the London stage. This painstaking and carefully researched biography by Nathan Morley fills in the gaps and tells a hitherto untold story of a life and career and those it touched. It is also important historically for the time David Tomlinson was alive. All but 16 years of the 20th Century. It follows the recent one man show about David Tomlinson written by James Kettle with David Tomlinson played by the masterly Miles Jupp. David Tomlinson's star still shines twenty years after his death and forty years after he retired.