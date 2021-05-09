Buy new:
£16.00
RRP: £20.00
Save: £4.00 (20%)
FREE delivery: Wednesday, May 19 Details
FREE Delivery on book orders dispatched by Amazon over £10.00 .
Fastest delivery: Tomorrow
Order within 15 hrs 36 mins Details
In stock.
Available as a Kindle eBook. Kindle eBooks can be read on any device with the free Kindle app.
Secure transaction
Your transaction is secure
We work hard to protect your security and privacy. Our payment security system encrypts your information during transmission. We don’t share your credit card details with third-party sellers, and we don’t sell your information to others. Learn more
Dispatched from and sold by Amazon.
Disney's British Gentlema... has been added to your Basket
<Embed>
Have one to sell?
Sell on Amazon
Flip to back Flip to front
Listen Playing... Paused   You're listening to a sample of the Audible audio edition.
Learn more

Follow the author

Nathan Morley

Similar authors to follow

See more recommendations
Something went wrong. Please try your request again later.


Disney's British Gentleman: The Life and Career of David Tomlinson Hardcover – 30 April 2021

by
Nathan Morley (Author)
Visit Amazon's Nathan Morley Page
search results for this author
Nathan Morley (Author)
4.0 out of 5 stars 2 ratings
See all formats and editions Hide other formats and editions
Amazon Price
New from Used from
Kindle Edition
£8.54
Hardcover
£16.00
£14.05 £15.00
Note: This item is eligible for FREE click and collect without a minimum order. Details
Pick up your parcel at a time and place that suits you.
  • Choose from over 13,000 locations across the UK
  • Prime members get unlimited deliveries at no additional cost
How to order to an Amazon Pickup Location?
  1. Find your preferred location and add it to your address book
  2. Dispatch to this address when you check out
Learn more

Enhance your purchase

Previous page
  1. Print length
    256 pages
  2. Language
    English
  3. Publisher
    The History Press
  4. Publication date
    30 April 2021
  5. Dimensions
    15.88 x 23.5 cm
  6. ISBN-10
    0750993308
  7. ISBN-13
    978-0750993302
  8. See all details
Next page

Special offers and product promotions

  • Amazon Business : For business-exclusive pricing, quantity discounts and downloadable VAT invoices. Create a free account
  • Also check our best rated Biography reviews

  • Buy this product and stream 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free. E-mail after purchase. Conditions apply. Learn more

Enter your mobile number or email address below and we'll send you a link to download the free Kindle App. Then you can start reading Kindle books on your smartphone, tablet, or computer - no Kindle device required.

  • Apple
    Apple
  • Android
    Android
  • Windows Phone
    Windows Phone

To get the free app, enter your mobile phone number.

kcpAppSendButton
Kindle Storyteller 2021

The Kindle Storyteller contest celebrates the best of independent publishing. The contest is open for entries between 1st May and 31st August 2021.
Discover the Kindle Storyteller 2021

Product details

  • Publisher : The History Press (30 April 2021)
  • Language : English
  • Hardcover : 256 pages
  • ISBN-10 : 0750993308
  • ISBN-13 : 978-0750993302
  • Dimensions : 15.88 x 23.5 cm
  • Customer reviews:
    4.0 out of 5 stars 2 ratings

Product description

Review

A wonderful account of a life filled with far more ups and downs than its subject’s languid demeanour ever suggested. --Miles Jupp

About the Author

Nathan Morley is a journalist and author based in Nicosia, Cyprus. He is passionate about twentieth-century European history and has written for a variety of broadcasters and publications, including The Voice of America, Deutsche Welle and Vatican Radio, as well as writing the book Radio Hitler: Nazi Airwaves during the Second World War. He was the recipient of a New York Festivals Radio Award for a series of radio interviews with entertainers including Sir Norman Wisdom, Dame Vera Lynn and Eartha Kitt.

From the Publisher

Read more

Customer reviews

4.0 out of 5 stars
4 out of 5
2 global ratings
5 star
50%
4 star 0% (0%) 0%
3 star
50%
2 star 0% (0%) 0%
1 star 0% (0%) 0%
How are ratings calculated?

Top reviews from United Kingdom

samingosailing.com
5.0 out of 5 stars Beautifully researched and superbly written.
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 9 May 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
One person found this helpful
Helpful
 Report abuse
Christopher Elliott
3.0 out of 5 stars Pedestrian
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 14 May 2021
Verified Purchase
Read more
Helpful
 Report abuse